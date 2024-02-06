See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) : This e-commerce providers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Amazon.com's shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This residential development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities' shares gained 30.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
World Acceptance Corporation's shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
