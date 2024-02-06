See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6:
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6% the last 60 days.
First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus
First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
First Horizon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Horizon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Horizon Corporation Quote
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Centennial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% the last 60 days.
Home BancShares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Home BancShares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Home BancShares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Home BancShares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Home BancShares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Home BancShares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.