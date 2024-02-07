See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) : This company which provides social media platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Meta Platforms' shares gained 42.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This megawatt-scale power solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.
American Superconductor Corporation's shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
The Clorox Company's shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
