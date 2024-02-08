See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:
Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Post Holdings' shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Inhibikase Therapeutics' shares gained 172.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research's shares gained 23.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
