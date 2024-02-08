Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Post Holdings' shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.   

Inhibikase Therapeutics' shares gained 172.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research's shares gained 23.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


