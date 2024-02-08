See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.30 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This diversified consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.93 compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This golf company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Acushnet Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.49 compared with 22.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
