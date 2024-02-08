Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.30 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This diversified consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.93 compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This golf company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.49 compared with 22.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


 


