See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This solid-state storage solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% the last 60 days.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This golf company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.
Acushnet Price and Consensus
Acushnet price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Acushnet Dividend Yield (TTM)
Acushnet dividend-yield-ttm | Acushnet Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.