Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote

First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This tax preparation service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - free report >>

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) - free report >>

First United Corporation (FUNC) - free report >>

Published in

finance restaurants