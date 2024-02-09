We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This tax preparation service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.