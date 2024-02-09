Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings' shares gained 48.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR - Free Report) : This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach Corporation's shares gained 16.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This tax preparation service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block's shares gained 28.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


