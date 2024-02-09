See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
M.D.C. Holdings' shares gained 48.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR - Free Report) : This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Turtle Beach Corporation Price and Consensus
Turtle Beach Corporation price-consensus-chart | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote
Turtle Beach Corporation's shares gained 16.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Turtle Beach Corporation Price
Turtle Beach Corporation price | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This tax preparation service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus
H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
H&R Block's shares gained 28.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
H&R Block, Inc. Price
H&R Block, Inc. price | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.