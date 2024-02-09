Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9:

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.03 compared with 21.15 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation(FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This tax preparation service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.02 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


