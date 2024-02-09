See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9:
First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% the last 60 days.
First United Corporation Price and Consensus
First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
First United Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First United Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First United Corporation Quote
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
