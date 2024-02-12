We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE - Free Report) : This entertainment production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This power resiliency solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
