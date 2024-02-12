Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE - Free Report) : This entertainment production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This power resiliency solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


