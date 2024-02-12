Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) - free report >>

Published in

finance