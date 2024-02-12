See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
