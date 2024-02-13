See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
The Clorox Company has a PEG ratio of 2.37 compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This energy storage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.39 comparedwith 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
