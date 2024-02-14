Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation's shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) : This hospitality platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days. 

Airbnb's shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) : This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price Group's shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


