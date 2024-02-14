See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation Price and Consensus
Equitrans Midstream Corporation price-consensus-chart | Equitrans Midstream Corporation Quote
Equitrans Midstream Corporation's shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation Price
Equitrans Midstream Corporation price | Equitrans Midstream Corporation Quote
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) : This hospitality platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Airbnb, Inc. Price and Consensus
Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote
Airbnb's shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Airbnb, Inc. Price
Airbnb, Inc. price | Airbnb, Inc. Quote
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) : This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote
T. Rowe Price Group's shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote
