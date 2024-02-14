Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC - Free Report) : This finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

