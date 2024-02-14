Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Galecto, Inc. (GLTO - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN - Free Report) : This facilities-based technology and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


