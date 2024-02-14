We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Galecto, Inc. (GLTO - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Galecto, Inc. Price and Consensus
Galecto, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Galecto, Inc. Quote
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN - Free Report) : This facilities-based technology and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Morphic Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
Morphic Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Morphic Holding, Inc. Quote
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.