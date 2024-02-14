We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Griffon (GFF)
Tuesday’s action following the hotter-than-expected CPI report was brutal. Everywhere you looked, stocks were taking a beating. The selling started early and got really bad before a late-day rally offered up a bit of mercy. Today may not be the day to come in and buy the dip, but investors should start getting their shopping lists together. One way to start that list is by looking at stocks with strongest earnings trends. Regardless of what happens to a stock’s price, earnings reflect the true state of the business.
Leaning on the Zacks Rank helps investors uncover these earnings superstars. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Griffon ((GFF - Free Report) ). Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products.
Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Diversified Operations industry which ranks in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank, the stock enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth of A and Momentum of D to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.
The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is that analysts on Wall Street have been increasing their earnings estimates for the company. Over the last week alone, two analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish move has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates from $4.09 to $4.80 for the current year and from $5.25 to $5.97 for next year.