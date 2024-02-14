See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) - free report >>
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) - free report >>
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN - Free Report) : This facilities-based technology and communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
Lumen Technologies' shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Southern First Bancshares' shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. price | Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Morphic Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
Morphic Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Morphic Holding, Inc. Quote
Morphic Holding's shares gained 59.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Morphic Holding, Inc. Price
Morphic Holding, Inc. price | Morphic Holding, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.