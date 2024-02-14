Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN - Free Report) : This facilities-based technology and communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

Lumen Technologies' shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.          

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Southern First Bancshares' shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. price | Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Morphic Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

Morphic Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

Morphic Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Morphic Holding, Inc. Quote

Morphic Holding's shares gained 59.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Morphic Holding, Inc. Price

Morphic Holding, Inc. Price

Morphic Holding, Inc. price | Morphic Holding, Inc. Quote

 

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) - free report >>

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) - free report >>

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) - free report >>

Published in

finance