Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT - Free Report) : This private mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Enact Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37 compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Camden National Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.05 compared with 21.26 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This kitchenware company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Reynolds Consumer Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.82 compared with 21.26 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
