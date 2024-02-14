See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:
Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This kitchenware company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI - Free Report) : This building materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
