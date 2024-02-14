Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:

Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.

Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Camden National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This kitchenware company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI - Free Report) : This building materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% the last 60 days.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


