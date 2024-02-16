See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16:
Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) : This hygiene solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Ecolab's shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Design Systems' shares gained 34.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Korro Bio's shares gained 38.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
