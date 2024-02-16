Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16:

Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) : This hygiene solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus

Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus

Ecolab Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ecolab Inc. Quote

Ecolab's shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ecolab Inc. Price

Ecolab Inc. Price

Ecolab Inc. price | Ecolab Inc. Quote

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.    

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Cadence Design Systems' shares gained 34.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Korro Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus

Korro Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus

Korro Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Korro Bio, Inc. Quote

Korro Bio's shares gained 38.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Korro Bio, Inc. Price

Korro Bio, Inc. Price

Korro Bio, Inc. price | Korro Bio, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ecolab Inc. (ECL) - free report >>

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) - free report >>

Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) - free report >>

Published in

computers medical