Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16:

Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) : This hygiene solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% the last 60 days.

Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus

Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus

Ecolab Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ecolab Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

Ecolab Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecolab Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecolab Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecolab Inc. Quote

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The RMR Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The RMR Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The RMR Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ecolab Inc. (ECL) - free report >>

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) - free report >>

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) - free report >>

Published in

finance