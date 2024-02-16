Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM - Free Report) : This alcoholic-beverages company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boston Beer has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

