See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus
The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote
AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM - Free Report) : This alcoholic-beverages company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Quote
Boston Beer has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.