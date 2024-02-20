See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:
Federated Hermes (FHI - Free Report) : This company which offers world-class active investment management and engagement services across a wide range of asset classes for investors around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
WD40 (WDFC - Free Report) : This company which, is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
