Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:

Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) : This company which, provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Shopify’s shares gained 50.7% over the last sixs month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tradeweb Markets (TW - Free Report) : This company which provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Tradeweb Markets’ shares gained 20.7% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

