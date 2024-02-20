See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) : This company which, provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus
Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote
Shopify’s shares gained 50.7% over the last sixs month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shopify Inc. Price
Shopify Inc. price | Shopify Inc. Quote
Tradeweb Markets (TW - Free Report) : This company which provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price and Consensus
Tradeweb Markets Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote
Tradeweb Markets’ shares gained 20.7% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price
Tradeweb Markets Inc. price | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.