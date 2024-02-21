Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 21st:

Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) : This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This company which, primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Textron (TXT - Free Report) : This company which, is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

Textron has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 3.24for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Textron Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Textron Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Textron Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Textron Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Textron Inc. (TXT) - free report >>

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace consumer-discretionary