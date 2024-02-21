See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Textron Inc. (TXT) - free report >>
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Textron Inc. (TXT) - free report >>
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 21st:
Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) : This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus
Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This company which, primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Textron (TXT - Free Report) : This company which, is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Textron Inc. Price and Consensus
Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote
Textron has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 3.24for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Textron Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Textron Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Textron Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.