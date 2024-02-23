We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Iridium Communications (IRDM - Free Report) : This satellite communications company that offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications services to both businesses and governments in the U.S. as well as globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Lantheus (LNTH - Free Report) : This company which, is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet (CENTA - Free Report) :This company which, is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.