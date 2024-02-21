Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stock to Buy for February 21st

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

