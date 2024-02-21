We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stock to Buy for February 21st
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Price and Consensus
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Quote
