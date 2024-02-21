Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) : This company which, provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Applied Materials’ shares gained 26.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veeco Instruments (VECO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Veeco Instruments’ shares gained 16.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


