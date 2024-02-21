See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) : This company which, provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote
Applied Materials’ shares gained 26.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Applied Materials, Inc. Price
Applied Materials, Inc. price | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote
Veeco Instruments (VECO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Veeco Instruments Inc. Price and Consensus
Veeco Instruments Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote
Veeco Instruments’ shares gained 16.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veeco Instruments Inc. Price
Veeco Instruments Inc. price | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus
SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote
SharkNinja’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SharkNinja, Inc. Price
SharkNinja, Inc. price | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote
