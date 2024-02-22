We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) : This ship owning company which, transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.
H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT - Free Report) : This company which, is involved in hotel industry, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
