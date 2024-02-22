Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which, is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA’s shares gained 38.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management’s shares gained 14.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Balchem (BCPC - Free Report) : This company which provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Balchem Corporation Price and Consensus

Balchem Corporation Price and Consensus

Balchem Corporation price-consensus-chart | Balchem Corporation Quote

Balchem’s shares gained 27.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Balchem Corporation Price

Balchem Corporation Price

Balchem Corporation price | Balchem Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) - free report >>

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>

Published in

finance semiconductor