Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which, is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA’s shares gained 38.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management’s shares gained 14.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Balchem (BCPC - Free Report) : This company which provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Balchem’s shares gained 27.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
