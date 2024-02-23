Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Archrock (AROC - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.

Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

