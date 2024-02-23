See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Archrock (AROC - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
