Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:  

Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) : This company which, is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.19 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.61 compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cardinal Health, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


