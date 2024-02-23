See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) : This company which, is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.19 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Builders FirstSource, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.61 compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cardinal Health, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.