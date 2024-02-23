Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 23rd:

Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Cardinal Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cardinal Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cardinal Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This company which, is a strategic supplier of choice for highly complex and integrated systems for distribution and control of electrical energy and other critical processes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.46 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This company which, offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited Price and Consensus

Patria Investments Limited Price and Consensus

Patria Investments Limited price-consensus-chart | Patria Investments Limited Quote

Patria Investments Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Patria Investments Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Patria Investments Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Patria Investments Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Patria Investments Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) - free report >>

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical