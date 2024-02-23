See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 23rd:
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This company which, is a strategic supplier of choice for highly complex and integrated systems for distribution and control of electrical energy and other critical processes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.46 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This company which, offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Patria Investments Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
