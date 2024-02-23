We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Archrock (AROC - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Archrock’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Central Garden & Pet (CENT - Free Report) : This company which is looking forward to strengthening its position as one of the leading companies in the U.S. pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
