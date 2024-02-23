Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Archrock (AROC - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Archrock’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Central Garden & Pet (CENT - Free Report) : This company which is looking forward to strengthening its position as one of the leading companies in the U.S. pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

