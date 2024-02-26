See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26:
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This global maritime shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.72 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HNI Corporation (HNI - Free Report) : This furnishing and building products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
HNI Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.71 compared with 21.55 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.