Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26:

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This global maritime shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

