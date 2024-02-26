See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26:
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This building products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus
The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote
The AZEK Company has a PEG ratio of 1.38 comparedwith 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus
Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.