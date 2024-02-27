Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Unisys Corporation (UIS - Free Report) : This information technology solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK - Free Report) : This company which provides wealth management and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


