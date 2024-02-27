We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Unisys Corporation (UIS - Free Report) : This information technology solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Unisys Corporation Price and Consensus
Unisys Corporation price-consensus-chart | Unisys Corporation Quote
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote
Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Heartland BancCorp. Price and Consensus
Heartland BancCorp. price-consensus-chart | Heartland BancCorp. Quote
SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
SPX Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
SPX Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SPX Technologies, Inc. Quote
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK - Free Report) : This company which provides wealth management and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.