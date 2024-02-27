See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Textron Inc. (TXT) - free report >>
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Textron Inc. (TXT) - free report >>
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27:
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.53 comparedwith 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cardinal Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Textron Inc. Price and Consensus
Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote
Textron has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 3.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Textron Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Textron Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Textron Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.