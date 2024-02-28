See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27:
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial's shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
SPX Technologies' shares gained 29.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK - Free Report) : This company which provides wealth management and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
AssetMark Financial Holdings' shares gained 32.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
