See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) - free report >>
Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) - free report >>
Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27:
Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Heartland BancCorp. Price and Consensus
Heartland BancCorp. price-consensus-chart | Heartland BancCorp. Quote
Heartland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Heartland BancCorp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Heartland BancCorp. pe-ratio-ttm | Heartland BancCorp. Quote
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote
CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 21.55 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote
American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This education services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
American Public Education, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote
American Public Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.87 compared with 22.62 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
American Public Education, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
American Public Education, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Public Education, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.