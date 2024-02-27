Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27:

Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Heartland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 21.55 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This education services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.87 compared with 22.62 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


