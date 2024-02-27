Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27:

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

finance