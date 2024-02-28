We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This meat processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
LendingTree, Inc. (TREE - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
LendingTree, Inc. Price and Consensus
Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW - Free Report) : This cross-platform games company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Light & Wonder, Inc. Price and Consensus
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS - Free Report) : This digital advertising verification company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.