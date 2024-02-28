Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This meat processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW - Free Report) : This cross-platform games company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS - Free Report) : This digital advertising verification company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


