Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28:

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) :This building products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

 

The AZEK Company has a PEG ratio of 1.40 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) - free report >>

Published in

transportation