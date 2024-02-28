See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28:
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88 compared with 10.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53 compared with 21.47 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
LendingTree, Inc. (TREE - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
LendingTree has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.71 compared with 22.53 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
