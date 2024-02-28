Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28:

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) : This integrated circuit design solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Synopsys' shares gained 27.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Synopsys, Inc. Price

Synopsys, Inc. Price

Synopsys, Inc. price | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) - free report >>

Published in

computers