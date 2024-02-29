Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 29:

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participações has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.66 compared with 22.57 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.45 compared with 21.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19 compared with 21.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

