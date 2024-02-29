See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 29:
Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Ultrapar Participações has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.66 compared with 22.57 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.45 compared with 21.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Collegium Pharmaceutical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19 compared with 21.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
