Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 29:

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

