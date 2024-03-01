We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.3% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.