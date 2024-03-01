Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.3% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

SPX Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

SPX Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

SPX Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SPX Technologies, Inc. Quote

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>

Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) - free report >>

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) - free report >>

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical travel-leisure